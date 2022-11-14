Family seeks answers after man struck by hit-and-run driver in southwest Miami-Dade

A 35-year-old man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in southwest Miami-Dade, and the driver fled the scene, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family is still searching for answers, more than a week after their loved one was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene without calling for help.

“If you know anything, please help us to come to closure,” the victim’s great aunt, Gwendolyn Love, said. “He didn’t have to die alone. If someone had just called 911, we would’ve been there for him.”

The deadly hit-and-run happened just before midnight Nov. 6 near Southwest 280th Street and 142nd Court in Miami-Dade County.

The victim, Sean Wood Jr., 35, was walking home from a friend’s house when the driver of a Honda Ridgeline hit Wood while he was crossing the street in a crosswalk.

Wood was eventually taken to a hospital, but he died days later from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck never stopped to help or call 911.

“How can you sleep at night knowing you took someone’s father, son, brother and friend?” the victim’s uncle, Trevis Taylor, said.

Detectives used car parts found at the scene to develop a description of the vehicle involved.

Wood’s family only learned about his death some two days later when detectives came to notify them.

With leads in the case running dry, the victim’s loved ones left this simple message for the driver involved.

“We just want you to take responsibility for your actions, to assist in bringing closure to our family,” Taylor said. “Because this could have been you standing here asking for closure for one of your loved ones.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.