Florida Keys man accused of stealing 85 pounds of shrimp

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida Keys man Sunday after they accused him of stealing, among other things, 85 pounds of shrimp.

Fifty-two-year-old Felipe Fonseca, of Stock Island, was charged with burglary, larceny, possession of burglary tools and damage to property, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.

At around 10 a.m., a man called deputies to report that a number of items had been stolen from his storage unit on Fifth Avenue on Stock Island, Linhardt said.

Besides the hefty haul of seafood, Linhardt said Fonseca stole a number of marine parts and accessories, including a Garmin GPS unit, a trim tilt unit for an outboard engine and an air pump.

Deputies said they were able to identify Fonseca based on surveillance footage and past encounters and arrested him shortly afterward.