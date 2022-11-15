Clean-up after Deauville’s demolition to continue for 10 weeks, officials say

After Sunday's demolition of the historic Deauville hotel, officials said the clean up in Miami Beach will take about 10 weeks.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Drivers on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach’s North Beach neighborhood should expect slowdowns for about 10 weeks as the cleanup continues after the demolition of The Deauville Beach Resort, a 17-story oceanfront building.

The implosion after several explosions turned the damaged and abandoned property, at 6701 Collins Ave., into a massive cloud of dust and tall piles of concrete, glass, and metal on Sunday morning.

After an electrical fire in 2017, city officials noted that the former luxurious hotel was no longer safe and fines over code violations started to pile up. Preservationists did what they could to save the historic building.

The hotel was built in 1957. The Beatles and former president John F. Kennedy made history there in the early 1960s, and Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis were among the stars who shined there too.

Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, had a vision for the property that would have required an increase in density, but voters during the midterms disagreed. The fate of the property remained unclear.

FacebookLive video: Watch the implosion during the demolition Sunday

