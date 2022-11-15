78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Clean-up after Deauville’s demolition to continue for 10 weeks, officials say

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Stephen Ross, Deauville Hotel
After Sunday's demolition of the historic Deauville hotel, officials said the clean up in Miami Beach will take about 10 weeks.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Drivers on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach’s North Beach neighborhood should expect slowdowns for about 10 weeks as the cleanup continues after the demolition of The Deauville Beach Resort, a 17-story oceanfront building.

The implosion after several explosions turned the damaged and abandoned property, at 6701 Collins Ave., into a massive cloud of dust and tall piles of concrete, glass, and metal on Sunday morning.

After an electrical fire in 2017, city officials noted that the former luxurious hotel was no longer safe and fines over code violations started to pile up. Preservationists did what they could to save the historic building.

The hotel was built in 1957. The Beatles and former president John F. Kennedy made history there in the early 1960s, and Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis were among the stars who shined there too.

Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, had a vision for the property that would have required an increase in density, but voters during the midterms disagreed. The fate of the property remained unclear.

FacebookLive video: Watch the implosion during the demolition Sunday

Watch This Week In South Florida’s related segment

Local 10 News'Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney and Reporter Glenna Milberg interview Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez about the Deauville Hotel's demolition.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email