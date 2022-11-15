New video released of OnlyFans model charged with murdering her boyfriend reveals couples’ past

MIAMI – A hearing held for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, charged with allegedly murdering her boyfriend, would determine if she would be able to get out of jail on bond as her awaits trial.

Clenney was emotional in court as attorneys played back part of the 911 call from the day she stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside their luxury apartment in Miami.

Obumseli would eventually die from his injuries and now Clenney is charged with second degree murder.

Her attorneys said it was done in self-defense and that bruises on her body show Obumseli had attacked her first. But a detective explained at least some of those bruises had been there before the incident. The state has said this was not self-defense.

“We have not avoided the fact that this was a mutually abusive relationship. The issue is whether the defendants conduct in stabbing and killing Christian was justified. So, the bruising the defense is going to try to suggest is the result of a struggle is something that did not exist,” said Khalil Quinan, Assistant State Attorney.

The state also submitted new video evidence into discovery, of Clenney’s domestic violence arrest from July of 2021, when she was charged with misdemeanor battery after throwing a glass at Obumseli in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old stabbed Obumseli to death on April 3, 2022, after he returned from getting the two Subway sandwiches.

The stabbing occurred in the couple’s 22nd-floor condo at One Paraiso in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami.