NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car collided with a train in North Miami Beach on Tuesday night.

Authorities said the crash occurred near Biscayne Blvd and Northeast 163rd Road.

According to a dispatcher with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to a traffic accident where a vehicle hit a train.

MDFD said one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash.