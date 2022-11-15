Police: High school coach arrested for sexual relationship after mother finds texts on daughter's phone

Maquedius Dashad Bain, an assistant coach at South Broward High School, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl between the ages of 12 and 17.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 28-year-old assistant Hollywood high school football was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an underage girl after police said her mother discovered what was described as explicit texts on her daughter’s phone.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Maquedius Dashad Bain, an assistant football coach at South Broward High School, on Saturday, Nov. 12, after Hollywood Police were notified about the alleged relationship.

The victim’s mother confronted the girl about the texts and the girl then disclosed the relationship, according to police.

The warrant came after detectives with the Hollywood Special Victims Unit contacted the victim and the victim’s parents. The warrant stated that the two had been together on multiple occasions between Nov. 5 and 11 and had sex.

Bain is facing 8 counts of sexual battery, one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of traveling to “meet a minor to seduce, solicit, lure, entice or engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child.”