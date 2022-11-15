South Florida woman accused of threatening ex-husband with butcher knife

MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday after threatening her ex-husband with a butcher knife, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday in Marathon.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, witnesses told deputies that Karen Mechelle Moroney placed the knife near her 33-year-old ex-husband’s throat and told him she would kill him if he touched her dogs.

Linhardt said deputies found two clever-style knives inside Moroney’s car.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.