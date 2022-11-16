Areas of Hollywood, Pembroke Pines to be sprayed to reduce mosquito populations

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Relief is coming to parts of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines whose residents have been complaining about the increasing mosquito populations.

On Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Broward County Mosquito Control will be spraying larvicide.

According to a news release, “Truck-mounted sprayers will apply larvicide, weather permitting as a proactive measure to kill the larvae of the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, known to potentially spread diseases such as Zika virus, yellow fever, dengue and chikungunya.”

The report also said, “larvae of these mosquitoes can be found in small amounts of water such as in containers and water-holding plants like bromeliads and traveler’s palms which are common foliage used in landscaping throughout the area.”

The larvicide being used, VectoBac WDG, is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats, or environmentally sensitive areas.

According to officials, the larvicide is certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute and is registered for use by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Residents experiencing mosquito problems can call 311 or complete the online Mosquito Service Request Form.