Child critically injured after being struck by car involved in multi-vehicle crash

A child was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 19t h Street and 23r d Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash and the intersection was shut down.

Local 10 News’ cameras spotted two cars and a postal truck with damage.

The only injury reported was an 8-year-old child.

Witnesses said the child was standing on a curb when he was unfortunately struck by one of the cars involved in the crash.

The child was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.