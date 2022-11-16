Family relieved that fatal hit-and-run suspect is finally behind bars

More than a year after a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities have finally made an arrest.

The victim in the crash was struck and killed while riding a bicycle.

That man’s sister spoke during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Peetus Deerman, has an extensive rap sheet of traffic violations across the country.

They say Deerman fled to the west coast after allegedly hitting a man on his bicycle last year.

During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge denied bond for Deerman.

In the early morning hours of April 2 of last year Deerman allegedly mowed down a man on a bicycle near Bayview Drive and East Oakland Park Boulevard.

Prosecutors said Deerman’s vehicle was traveling at a minimum speed of 65 miles per hour.

The speed-limit there is 35 miles per hour.

The victim, 35-year-old Brian Bieger died at the scene.

“He has repeatedly shown himself to have no regard of the safety of others,” the victim’s sister Jennifer Bieger said of Deerman during Wednesday’s court hearing. “And it’s now time that he sits and thinks about the results of his actions.”

Police say Deerman had a blood alcohol content level of 0.082 two hours following the crash.

Deerman was also allegedly driving on a suspended license, but wasn’t arrested at the scene and later fled to the State of Washington.

“He continues to drive from coast to coast. He’s been fleeing these charges for the past 19 months,” said Bieger. “It’s almost promised that if he were given bond, he would flee again.”

The judge agreed.

Deerman is facing several charges, including manslaughter while driving under the influence.

“We have been searching for this man for more than two years,” said Bieger. “And last night was the first night I was actually able to sleep, knowing that he was actually where he needs to be.”

To clear up confusion, the mixed use of pronouns, he and she, heard in the court footage is because Deerman is transgender.

Deerman is expected back in court within five days for a preliminary hearing.