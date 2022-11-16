Pentagon holds briefing following Russian missile strike in Poland

The pentagon held a briefing Wednesday to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine and a recent missile strike.

WASHINGTON – The pentagon held a briefing Wednesday to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine and a recent missile strike.

“A deadly explosion in Poland near its border with Ukraine,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Poland’s president called it an unfortunate accident that does not appear to be an intentional strike. It killed two people.

The United States is now assisting Poland to determine what happened.

“An investigation is ongoing,” said Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “There are professionals there to do the forensics.”

The White House released a statement that read, in part:

“Whatever the final conclusions may be, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia.”

“Russia’s deliberate cruelty only deepens our resolve and will continue to support Ukraine’s bedrock’s right to defend itself,” added Austin.

The Defense Secretary’s remarks come as President Biden arrived back in the U.S. to find control of Congress still undecided.

Republicans are one seat away from taking the House while Democrats will maintain control of the Senate.

It comes as the GOP reelected Mitch McConnel Wednesday as the Senate Minority Leader, holding off Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who challenged him for the job.