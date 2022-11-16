Police investigating after shooting leaves one injured in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a victim was shot in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday night.

According to the Miami-Dade Fire Dispatch, crews responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. near the 8000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

According to MDFD, one adult patient is currently being transported for injuries related to the shooting to a nearby trauma center.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Police Department have not released any more information at this time.

The victim involved in the shooting and what led up to the incident are being investigated by police.

This is a developing story.