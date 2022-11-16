Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say

Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year.

Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory Flournoy of breaking into a home on Aug. 28, in Fort Lauderdale, stealing a white Mercedes-Benz, and crashing near the intersection of Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Jah’kobe, 15, and Jacory, 13, were trying to get away from the police when they crashed and killed Maria Telez-Valderrabano, who was born in Peru, moved to Broward as a teen, and graduated from Nova High School in Davie.

“She dedicated her life to her kids. She was all of the time with her kids and this is why we’re fighting for justice for her and her kids,” said Emily Feria, Telez-Valderrabano’s sister.

Jah’kobe and Jacory already had a criminal history when the fatal crash happened, prosecutors said. Jah’kobe, who was driving the stolen car, had cases pending, prosecutors said.

In October, Jah’kobe appeared in front of Broward Circuit Judge Stacy Ross when he started to laugh in court. It’s unclear why he was laughing, but Ross asked deputies to remove him.

“Take him out please,” Ross said. “I can’t have him in here.”

Jah’kobe’s defense attorney described him as “immature” while asking for an assessment.

“I feel bad for the kid but the kid doesn’t have any more chances. This kid has a long history. This isn’t the first time, or second time, this has a long history. Stop the chances. No more chances,” Feria said.

A prosecutor told Ross in court that they were waiting for the resolution of the pending cases to formally file charges against Jah’kobe as an adult.

“Obviously, you all are agreeing that he’s not being released today, so he would stay confined until this decision is made,” Ross said in court.

Jah’kobe remained in juvenile detention Wednesday afternoon.

“This is going to be the beginning of justice, something that we just wanted justice for my sister, justice for my nieces and my nephew. We’re not there yet but this is the beginning,” Feria said.

Jah’kobe is facing charges of manslaughter with a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding while causing a death, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing and eluding while causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, burglary, driving without a license, reckless driving, grand theft and reckless driving causing property damage.

Meanwhile, Feria said she prays and talks to her sister every night.

“I tell her to give me the strength for her kids, for her, for justice, and to help us get justice for her,” Feria said.