Authorities investigating after Miami police officer slams, injures man outside family business

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after video surveillance caught a Miami police officer slamming a man and injuring him outside his family business on Thursday night.

Matthew Ghandour, who was caught on camera being slammed by police, told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that he hit the ground face first.

“As I’m walking, he grabs me I grab his hand he lets go--he slams me to the ground and I hit the ground face first,” said Ghandor.

Ghandour was left with multiple cuts and had blood all over his scalp.

Ghandour told Local 10 News that while on public property, he was recording an emergency scene where a woman had reportedly overdosed outside of his family’s smoke shop near Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue.

According to Ghandour, after he started filming, the officer started questioning then accusing him of selling illegal narcotics.

“He accused me of selling narcotics out of the store and that’s why the lady was dead in the streets,” said Ghandour.

Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe asked Ghandour, “Have you been arrested for selling drugs--has anyone been arrested for selling drugs?”

“No, we are well known in the community,” Ghandour responded.

On the night in question, Matthew was arrested for disorderly conduct only to be un-arrested hours later.

In response to the incident, Miami Police said the following:

“At this time, we can confirm that our Internal Affairs Section is handling an open investigation reference this case. Therefore, we are not at liberty to comment until the investigation is closed.”

Ghandour Attorney Mike Glasser said that he’s never seen anyone get arrested then un-arrested in such a short matter of time.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Glasser. “It’s shocking.”

In response to the attacked, Ghandour hopes the department will make changes.

“To the department, do better and look out and watch who you have on your force,” said Ghandor.