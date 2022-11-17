Evidence collection continues in Miami-Dade area where detectives found woman’s body

Broward and Miami-Dade detectives have yet to announce if there was an official confirmation on the identity of the woman's body found Wednesday in Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A law enforcement team was still collecting evidence by hand on Thursday from a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County where detectives found a woman’s body on Wednesday.

Authorities found a woman’s body Wednesday afternoon in a desolated small wooded area, south of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike and east of Red Road.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the lot neighboring rows of mobile homes near the intersection of Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for BSO, announced the finding of the body, but without Miami-Dade County’s identification of the body, she could not say if it was that of Mimose “Mimi” Dulcio.

Both BSO and MDPD helicopters were involved in the search of Dulcio, 39, an administrative assistant from the city of Fort Lauderdale, who vanished on Nov. 10 from Broward County.

Gerdy St. Louis, another spokeswoman for BSO, said detectives believed Dulcio’s husband had killed her and used their white 2018 Dodge Charger to remove her body from their home to “dispose of it.”

Jose Luis Pacheco was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday awaiting his transfer to Broward County. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

