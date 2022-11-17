FDOT: I-95 southbound to have new temporary traffic configuration

Traffic backed up after a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Interstate 95 southbound lanes from north of SR-84/Marina Mile Boulevard and south of SR-862/I-595 shifted early Thursday morning to accommodate construction activities for the future I-95 and I-595 direct connector bridges.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the four I-95 southbound lanes will be temporarily split by a work zone, with two lanes on each side.

Drivers on I-95 southbound wishing to access Griffin Road will now be signaled to travel on the outside lane.

FDOT officials said in a news release that Overhead Dynamic Message Signs and additional signage will be in place to advise drivers of the changes.

The news release also said that crews closed three lanes overnight Wednesday to safely implement the new temporary traffic configuration, but all lanes reopened early Thursday morning.

This is all part of the $457 million 95 Express Phase 3C project, which spans I-95 from south of Hollywood Boulevard to south of Broward Boulevard and I-595 from west of SR-7 to I-95.

“This project will extend the existing Express Lanes north from just south of Hollywood Boulevard to just south of Broward Boulevard in Broward County,” FDOT officials said. “One lane will be added, and the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will be converted to create two Express Lanes in each direction; the number of General Use lanes will remain the same.”

According to FDOT, other project improvements include construction of I-95/I-595 Direct Connectors between the 95 Express Lanes and I-595, as well as reconstruction, milling, resurfacing, and widening of I-595 from SR 7 to I-95 and along I-95 from south of Hollywood Boulevard to south of Broward Boulevard.

Additional lane closure information pertaining to this activity can be found here.

For more information, please call FDOT District Four Communications Office at (954) 777-4090, or the project Community Outreach Specialist Daniela Silva at (786) 441-3088 or visit www.d4fdot.com.