Man shot and killed outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest 3rd Avenue in Pompano Beach.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, Broward Sheriff’s deputies found a man who had been shot.

He was rushed by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Deputies have not said whether they are seeking any suspects or persons of interest.

At the scene, authorities were observed investigating and trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.