Miami judge grants no bond for father, grandmother accused of kidnapping 6-year-old

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of abducting his son appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Thursday.

Jorge Morales Sr.’s hearing came a day after his mother appeared in court on accusations that she helped her son kidnap her grandson, 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales.

According to authorities, Liliam Morales and her son left South Florida with Jojo on Aug. 27.

Detectives said Morales Sr. hired a driver to rent a car and drive them to New York.

Investigators said someone called police after spotting Jojo at a Canadian Walmart in New Brunswick on Nov 1.

Police escorted Jojo back home and reunited the boy with his mother after he was found safe in Canada.

Morales Sr. and his mother are both being held without bond.

Both are facing felony charges of custodial interference.