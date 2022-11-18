5 injured after fire erupts inside mobile home in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Five people were injured early Friday morning after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Hialeah Gardens, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire erupted just after midnight at the home at the Courtly Manor mobile home park, located in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road.

Officials said two of the injured victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the three others suffered less serious injuries.

Local 10 News was at the scene later in the morning as a portion of the side of the trailer was left charred from the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.