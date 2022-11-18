BSO: Man tries to set fire to Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he tried to set fire to a Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach.

The grocery store is located at 4809 N. Dixie Highway.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the store shortly before 2 a.m. after they received several calls reporting a fire.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find several wooden pallets engulfed in flames in the rear of the grocery store. They were next to two large propane tanks.

According to authorities, the flames from the pallets spread to the building, damaging its exterior.

Firefighters eventually extinguished the fire and the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene, deeming the fire an act of arson.

“According to investigators, the subject manipulated the propane tank to emit gas vapor, which if ignited, would’ve caused a massive explosion,” BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said in a news release. “The store is often staffed during overnight hours to perform different tasks.”

Although authorities said the building was occupied at the time, no injuries were reported.

“Investigators canvassed the area and through investigative methods they were able to identify the subject as Alexis Camacho,” Caro said. “Investigators quickly located and apprehended him.”

Camacho was arrested on one count of second-degree arson.

A motive for the incident is unclear.