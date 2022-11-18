Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami

A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana.

MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana.

The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold

The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she kicked and screamed until she freed herself, but he grabbed her neck. She clawed at his face while screaming.

A resident heard her and bravely walked out of his home yelling. Her attacker let go of her and ran away.

The woman was able to stare at her attacker long enough to provide a description to a sketch artist who was working with Miami detectives to help identify him.

After the attack on Oct. 5, an attacker targeted another woman on Nov. 2 near the intersection of Southwest 22 Avenue and 24 Street, just south of Coral Way in Miami.

In both cases, the attacker ambushed the women from behind and attempted to kidnap them. Detectives shared the surveillance video and were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.