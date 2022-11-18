Investigation ongoing after 67-year-old pedestrian dies in fatal crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Tamarac on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the entrance to the McDonald’s parking lot located at 7600 West Commercial Boulevard.

Investigators said that Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city bus and was walking eastbound on the sidewalk, approaching the parking lot.

At the same time, Nicholas Melgar, 19, was traveling south through the parking lot of the McDonald’s in a 2012 Mazda 6 and stopped at the stop sign to make a right turn onto West Commercial Boulevard, authorities said.

Detectives said Jean was directly in front of the Mazda when it began to move forward, pushing her to the ground.

According to deputies, Melgar initially left the scene, but shortly after returned and cooperated with investigators.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

It’s unclear whether Melgar will face charges.