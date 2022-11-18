Marathon woman accused of threatening, spitting on deputies during DUI arrest

Marathon, Fla. – A Marathon woman was arrested Friday after nearly hitting several parked cars before spitting on and threatening deputies, authorities said.

According to authorities with the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, the woman was identified as 37-year-old Alana Meagan Williams.

Detectives said a Hyundai Sonata driven by Williams almost hit several vehicles in the Brass Monkey bar parking lot at approximately 2 a.m.

Deputies said one witness was yelling at Williams to stop as she continued to drive, and then she nearly hit a dumpster and another vehicle.

Authorities said that once they stopped Williams, a strong odor of alcohol emitted from the vehicle and she appeared to be intoxicated.

Deputies said they also found a marijuana cigarette in the cup holder of the car.

According to investigators, Williams attempted to drive away, but then stopped and refused to exit the vehicle.

Detectives said Williams threatened to kill a deputy and spit on multiple deputies as she was being arrested.

Authorities said Williams was taken to jail and charged with DUI, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, making threats to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.