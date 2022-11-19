Over $730,000 raised at Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at FIU

Over 3,000 participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

MIAMI – More than 3,000 participants came out on Saturday morning for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Florida International University.

According to event organizers, families raised $730,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by the disease.

Angelique Suarez walked in honor of her husband who died from Alzheimer’s.

“Today I walked in memory of my beloved father who lost his 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s in July,” said Suarez. “I also walk in support of families like mine and patients like my Papi who are suffering with this horrible disease.”

Many like Claudia Velez-Rosado walked for their loved ones as her husband, Miguel, who is currently living with Alzheimer’s.

Margarita Infante walked for her mother, Virginia, who is also currently living with Alzheimer’s while Andres Alfonso walked for his grandfather, Rodolfo, who passed from dementia.

According to alz.org, the following facts were released about Alzheimer’s:

•Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that impacts thinking, memory and behavior. There is no cure or effective treatment (yet).

•1 in 9 Floridians age 65+ have Alzheimer’s or about 580,000.

•More than 62,000 in Miami-Dade County have Alzheimer’s

•Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases are women.

•For questions, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Residents can still donate to the Walk at alz.org/Miami. November is also National Alzheimer’s Month, a time to raise awareness for a disease impacting 6.5 million Americans and a leading cause of death in the U.S.

Video courtesy: alz.org