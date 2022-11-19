Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles were involved and two were flipped over in the accident.

Leining said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Authorities said traffic in the area may be impacted while the vehicles are removed from the roadway.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the crash.

Police have not yet identified the victims involved in the accident.