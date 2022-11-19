Suspect ID’ed in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a man who struck and killed a bicyclist before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to investigators, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. on Friday in connection to the accident.

Officers responded to the scene near Pembroke Road and Island Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said Miralda was riding his bicycle westbound on Pembroke Road to meet a group of other bicyclists for an organized ride when he was struck by a black 2016 Nissan Altima with the tag number LADQ40.

Police said Williams left the scene after the crash.

Following his arrest, Williams was transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail.

He is facing three charges leaving the scene of a crash involving death, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.