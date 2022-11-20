Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places.

The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down.

Extra high moisture from the Atlantic Ocean is allowing for heavy rain, and a stalled front over South Florida is bringing slow downpours repeatedly over Miami-Dade and Broward.

The combo is one to bring flooding.

Heavy showers are likely to continue into Sunday night, and possibly even into Monday.