2 sought after mail carrier robbed in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Federal authorities are offering a hefty reward for information on two suspects who robbed a mail carrier in Tamarac.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the letter carrier was working in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court last Wednesday when the armed suspect robbed him or her.

He ran to what’s believed to be a a black 2014 or newer BMW 4 Series, driven by the second suspect.

Authorities released a photo of one of the suspects as well as their getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.”

Officials are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information.