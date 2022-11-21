Coast Guard: 22 rescued from ‘overloaded’ boat amid rough seas off Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities rescued 22 people from an “overloaded” boat in rough seas off the Florida Keys Monday morning, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan reported the boat to officials at around 5 a.m. off Rodriguez Key, just south of Key Largo.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection battled 6-to-10-foot seas and 25 mph winds, the agency said.

Some of those aboard the boat were children.

Officials didn’t specify where the apparent migrants originated or whether any of them required medical treatment.

The rescue comes one day after at least five migrants drowned attempting to reach land off the Florida Keys in a homemade boat.