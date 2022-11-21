Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express to roll through South Florida on Dec. 9

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The 9th Annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be crisscrossing South Florida on Friday, Dec. 9.

Since 2014, we have collected approximately 120,000 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Last year, we collected a record-breaking 19,000 toys. In 2022, we want to go even bigger before the Big Bus heads home.

You can make it happen! Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up again to stop at a neighborhood near you. From Kendall to Coral Springs, we will be working all day to collect your generous gifts.

Eric Yutzy will get things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County. In the afternoon, Kristi Krueger takes the wheel in Broward County. They’ll be joined by U.S. Marine Corps service men and women in full dress uniform, festive choirs and holiday characters. This year, our friends and sponsor, Dunkin, will be at select stops rewarding all those who give special treats.

Following is the Big Bus Toy Express schedule for the day. You may stop at any of those locations now through Dec. 9 to drop off your donations.

Miami-Dade

6 AM-7AM: TROPICAL FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION- KENDALL

10510 SW 88TH STREET, SUITE 20

MIAMI, FL 33176

7:30 AM-8:30 AM: WALGREENS - DORAL

STORE #3211 9675 NW 41ST STREET DORAL, FL 33178

9 AM-10 AM: ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER – DOWNTOWN MIAMI

1300 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI, FL 33132

10:30 AM-11:30 AM: WALGREENS – AVENTURA

STORE#4955

18665 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA, FL 33180

Broward

NOON-1 PM: VERA CADILLAC BUICK GMC – PEMBROKE PINES

300 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33025

1:30 PM-2:30 PM: WALGREENS – PEMBROKE PINES

STORE #4324 15911 PINES BOULEVARD PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33027

3 PM-4 PM: WALGREENS – DAVIE STORE #4003 3015 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE, FL 33328

4:30 PM-5:30PM: IKEA – SUNRISE

151 NW 136th Avenue

SUNRISE, FL 33325

6PM-7PM: TROPICAL FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION - CORAL SPRINGS

8947 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33071