Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express to roll through South Florida on Dec. 9

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The 9th Annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be crisscrossing South Florida on Friday, Dec. 9.
Since 2014, we have collected approximately 120,000 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Last year, we collected a record-breaking 19,000 toys. In 2022, we want to go even bigger before the Big Bus heads home.
You can make it happen! Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up again to stop at a neighborhood near you. From Kendall to Coral Springs, we will be working all day to collect your generous gifts.
Eric Yutzy will get things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County. In the afternoon, Kristi Krueger takes the wheel in Broward County. They’ll be joined by U.S. Marine Corps service men and women in full dress uniform, festive choirs and holiday characters. This year, our friends and sponsor, Dunkin, will be at select stops rewarding all those who give special treats.
Following is the Big Bus Toy Express schedule for the day. You may stop at any of those locations now through Dec. 9 to drop off your donations.
Miami-Dade
6 AM-7AM: TROPICAL FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION- KENDALL
10510 SW 88TH STREET, SUITE 20
MIAMI, FL 33176
7:30 AM-8:30 AM: WALGREENS - DORAL
STORE #3211 9675 NW 41ST STREET DORAL, FL 33178
9 AM-10 AM: ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER – DOWNTOWN MIAMI
1300 BISCAYNE BLVD.
MIAMI, FL 33132
10:30 AM-11:30 AM: WALGREENS – AVENTURA
STORE#4955
18665 BISCAYNE BLVD.
AVENTURA, FL 33180
Broward
NOON-1 PM: VERA CADILLAC BUICK GMC – PEMBROKE PINES
300 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE
PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33025
1:30 PM-2:30 PM: WALGREENS – PEMBROKE PINES
STORE #4324 15911 PINES BOULEVARD PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33027
3 PM-4 PM: WALGREENS – DAVIE STORE #4003 3015 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE
DAVIE, FL 33328
4:30 PM-5:30PM: IKEA – SUNRISE
151 NW 136th Avenue
SUNRISE, FL 33325
6PM-7PM: TROPICAL FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION - CORAL SPRINGS
8947 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33071