New body camera video shows moments after deadly Miramar plane crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Newly-obtained police body camera video shows the moments after a deadly plane crash in a Miramar neighborhood last month.

Flight instructor Antony Rolland Yen, 34 and student pilot Jordan Travis Hall, 32, died when their single-engine Aventura II plane crashed in a neighborhood just south of North Perry Airport at around 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 17.

The plane reportedly had mechanical problems.

In the video, Miramar police officers are heard calling out for the two deceased pilots.

“There’s two people trapped inside the plane, partially hung,” an officer says, out of breath. “It’s stuck on the roof and I’m not getting any response from the guys insid the plane.”

They’re also heard warning neighbors to stay away from the wreckage. One officer described seeing the plane go down.

“It was going like this and it went down hard and I was like there’s no way that was practice,” an officer said on the video.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the crash remains ongoing.