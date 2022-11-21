Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade

Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The spokesperson said medics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and described his condition as “stable,” but didn’t elaborate further.

Police haven’t released a description of the suspected shooter or announced any arrests.