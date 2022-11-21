75º

Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Gladeview, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The spokesperson said medics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and described his condition as “stable,” but didn’t elaborate further.

Police haven’t released a description of the suspected shooter or announced any arrests.

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

