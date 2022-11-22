Officials in Florida Keys respond to boat containing over 100 migrants

Multiple agencies responded Monday night after a migrant vessel with more than 100 people onboard from Haiti attempted to make landfall in Islamorada.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, about 100 people were rescued in swells of six to 10 feet earlier in the day.

There were several children onboard.

By nightfall, others onboard jumped off the boat and tried to wade to shore, but authorities said the current swept many of them under the Whale Harbor Bridge.

Two migrants were rescued by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who threw a rescue line from on top of the bridge. Others were taken into a vessel by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, 18 people who were rescued were taken into their custody and will be taken to a facility for processing. Local 10 News was there as several were helped onboard a bus. Some appeared to be dehydrated and weak.

U.S. Coast Guard, Air and Marine Operations agents, and FWC officers worked in the water into Monday night.