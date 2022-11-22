Police: $5K reward offered for information after man killed in Homestead

Police asking for public's help in identifying a man that was killed in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a man that was killed in Homestead on Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detective P. Klimick, the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. near the 450 block of Southeast 8th Street.

Police said the victim is described as a white male in his early thirties. He is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 105 pounds.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the victim to contact Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.