Police: $5K reward offered for information after man killed in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a man that was killed in Homestead on Saturday morning.
According to Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detective P. Klimick, the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. near the 450 block of Southeast 8th Street.
Police said the victim is described as a white male in his early thirties. He is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 105 pounds.
Detectives are urging anyone with information on the victim to contact Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Our Homicide Detectives need your help in identifying the below-pictured victim, who was discovered deceased on November 19, 2022, in the area of 451 SE 8 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/gEUsuRFs22— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 22, 2022