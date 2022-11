Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board.

DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to school board on Monday.

Espino will replace Christi Fraga, who is heading into a runoff election next month in the race to be the next mayor of the City of Doral.

Espino currently serves as the chairman of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He is also a former member of the Miami Springs City Council.