Sheriff: Florida bar patrons tackle man holding gun to woman’s head, shooting at people

PALM COAST, Fla. – A northeast Florida man was arrested after putting a woman in a headlock, pointing a gun at her head and shooting at several people inside a bar, according to authorities.

The man was identified by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Connor Anderson of Palm Coast.

The shooting happened Sunday at Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported seeing Anderson with a woman at the bar when he became angry because he could not find his car keys.

Deputies said Anderson left the bar and came back with a gun, put the woman in a headlock and pointed the gun at her head.

Authorities said several people tried to take the gun away from Anderson, but he fired six times toward people.

According to officials, no one was struck or injured by the gunfire.

“It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys, said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well.”

Deputies said people at the bar were able to tackle Anderson before he ran away into the woods with the gun.

Body camera video sent by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies finding Anderson in a nearby parking lot, where the suspect elbow crawled his way to them before being arrested.

Anderson is facing six counts of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.