Caught on camera: Police seek man after burglary attempt in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar that was caught on camera trying to enter a home early Wednesday morning.

The burglary attempt happened around 12:10 a.m. at a home located near the 900 Block of Northeast 98th Street.

According to police, the victim awoke to sounds coming from the backyard and looked out the door to see a man attempting to enter the home.

Video surveillance sent by the MSPD shows the man using a prying tool in an attempt to gain entry to the home.

Investigators have not revealed if the man was able to steal anything from the home.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Miami Shores Police Department at -305-759-2468 or Commander Kerry Turner at 305-759-2468.