Fugitive task force arrests convicted felon in Miami-Dade for murder in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nevin McCormick was 19 years old when he was arrested after a violent burglary in Miami-Dade County. He spent a year in prison and his criminal record shows he never changed his ways.

A few weeks after celebrating his 21st birthday, detectives arrested him for attempted murder. And just a few days before his 22nd birthday, he was back behind bars for cocaine possession.

McCormick, also known as James King and Patrick Smith, has been in prison three times after convictions in Miami-Dade in 1998, 2000, and 2004, according to his Florida Department of Corrections public profile.

The now 44-year-old convicted felon appeared in court on Wednesday morning after the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive task force arrested him in Miami-Dade for murder in Broward County.

Corrections had last released McCormick on Aug. 27, 2013, after he served a 10-year prison sentence for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence, records show

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies were holding McCormick at the Broward’s main jail without bond. His case required a hearing to disclose the source of funds used to post bail, BSO inmate records show.

The task force arrested McCormick on Tuesday at his home at the corner of Northwest 41 Street and 19 Avenue, in Miami’s Liberty City, just north of Allapattah, Fort Lauderdale Officer Todd Hill reported, according to a complaint affidavit.

McCormick is facing a charge of second-degree murder. The records on the Fort Lauderdale Police Department case remained sealed on Wednesday afternoon.

