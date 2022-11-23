Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood.

Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m.

According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one victim who had been shot.

Officers assisted the victim, who was then rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Detectives said after further investigation, they learned there was a second victim who had also been shot.

According to authorities, the second victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived.

Police said both victims are in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954- 493-8477.