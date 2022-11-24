Authorities respond to several migrant landings in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal authorities responded to several migrant landings in the middle and lower Florida Keys on Thanksgiving Day, sources tell Local 10 News.

They say more than 75 migrants arrived in at least four separate landings across the Keys Thursday morning.

According to sources, more than 30 migrants landed on the isolated, far-western Marquesas Keys, while more than 10 migrants landed on the Dry Tortugas.

Nineteen migrants landed in Marathon, while 17 landed on Grassy Key.

The migrants were apprehended and were being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Local 10 News recently tagged along with federal agents as they continued to deal with an increase in migrant landings, particularly from Cuba.