Body recovered off Islamorada, possibly from Haitian migrant vessel

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Officials recovered the body of a male in the water off Islamorada Thursday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officers responded to a call about the body at around 9:30 a.m. found it about 150 yards offshore.

Officials are looking into whether the male, whose age wasn’t specified, was part of a group of about 200 Haitian migrants that ran aground on a sandbar near Islamorada Monday.

Some migrants had been seen attempting to swim to shore.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will investigate, officials said.