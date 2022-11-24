81º

Body recovered off Islamorada, possibly from Haitian migrant vessel

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Islamorada, Monroe County, Florida Keys, Immigration
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Officials recovered the body of a male in the water off Islamorada Thursday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officers responded to a call about the body at around 9:30 a.m. found it about 150 yards offshore.

Officials are looking into whether the male, whose age wasn’t specified, was part of a group of about 200 Haitian migrants that ran aground on a sandbar near Islamorada Monday.

Some migrants had been seen attempting to swim to shore.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will investigate, officials said.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

