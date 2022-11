MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Medics took one person to a local hospital after a car plunged into a canal in Miami Springs Thursday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just after 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, officials said.

Several units responded, including a dive team.

Officials didn’t specify the victim’s condition as of Thursday morning.

Miami Springs police are investigating the crash.