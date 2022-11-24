Family still seeking justice after police identifies body of missing Fort Lauderdale woman

Police confirmed Tuesday that that the search for a missing Broward County woman had come to a tragic end.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –

Authorities said a body found in a wooded area of Miami-Dade County was that of 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, who mysteriously disappeared from her home a week earlier.

The victim’s husband is being housed at the Broward County Jail facing a murder charge.

“We are still trying to process what happened,” said the victim’s sister Seminta Dulcio.

Early into the investigation family told Local 10 News that blood was found inside her house, and stuffed in the couch cushions, her cellphone was smashed.

Police found enough evidence to arrest Dulcio’s estranged husband Jose Pacheco.

A warrant was issued on Nov. 14 and the charge is second degree murder.

Dulcio’s family says the couple was in the middle of getting a divorce, and Dulcio was scared.

She was looking to the courts for help in the form of an emergency restraining order, but police say Pacheco killed her before she could get that help.

Dulcio’s family is preparing for what could be a lengthy murder trial.

“This is a battle we have no plans on losing justice I hope will be served,” said Seminta Dulcio.

She added that Pacheco did not cooperate with police in their investigation, so it is not yet known how officers discovered her body.