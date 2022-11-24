81º

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs headlined a Thanksgiving event in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, while the Salvation Army helped feed Broward County families.

MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry.

One of those events featured some serious star power.

Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring Place’s Thanksgiving banquet in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

“This is a dream come true to be able to help feed thousands of people,” Combs said. “I always feel like Thanksgiving is not just about us eating. It’s about being thankful and giving back.”

It was the first time since 2019 that the annual event was at full capacity, with enough food for 700 people.

The Caring Place helps serve Miami’s homeless population.

“It’s a blessing to be able to give,” Combs said. “That’s a blessing in itself.”

One of the chefs for the event said the organization helped him rise out of homelessness.

“I was client here many years ago, a little over nine years ago, I was homeless,” Mitchell Haller said. “They took me in. I went through the program and they saw something in me and then God saw something in me and I’ve always worked in food service, but they offered me a position here and what a great—there’s no greater thing for me to than to serve the people where I know where they’re coming from and they know me.”

Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, the Salvation Army of Broward County helped hand out hundreds of meals.

The organization was also mobile, delivering meals to families in need throughout the county.

“It’s just all about giving,” volunteer Robert Galloza said.

The organization planned to hand out meals at its facility at Broward Boulevard and Southwest Ninth until about 1:30 p.m.

