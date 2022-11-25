Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at around 2:15 p.m. Officers were at the scene investigating.

Police didn’t indicate whether they suspected any foul play and haven’t publicly identified the man.