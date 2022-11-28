Man accused of trying to steal food truck in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys say they arrested an Arkansas man after witnesses said he tried to steal a food truck Monday morning.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland, of Mountain View, Arkansas, on charges of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said at around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the a parking lot in the 10100 block of Overseas Highway on Key Largo and found McClelland backing his vehicle up to the food truck.

He later admitted to trying to steal it, Linhardt said.

“Witnesses reported seeing a man acting erratically while driving around a food truck,” Linhardt said. “(They) stated it looked like he was trying to steal the food truck.”

Deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine in a glass pipe after searching McClelland and took him to jail, Linhardt said.

He’s expected to be arraigned Dec. 13.