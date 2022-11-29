110 Cuban migrants apprehended in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 110 Cuban migrants who arrived in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, the migrants arrived in three separate migrant landings Monday and were detained with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The migrants are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

Cuban migrant landings continue to rise in South Florida and some attempted landings have turned deadly in the treacherous Straits of Florida.

Earlier this month, at least five migrants drowned while trying to make it to the Keys.