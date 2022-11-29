Family seeks justice after fatal hit-and-run crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A family is pleading for someone to come forward after their loved one was fatally struck by a car over the weekend as he was crossing a street in Miramar.

Miramar police responded to the hit-and-run crash around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road.

According to authorities, the victim, identified Tuesday as Silvio Ortega, was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle that was heading east on Pembroke Road.

Miramar Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators photographed the scene as they found shoes and other items scattered in the road.

A number of evidence markers could be seen on the ground near the victim’s body that was covered by a yellow tarp.

The body was later taken away from the scene by the medical examiner’s officer.

From above, investigators used drones to map out the scene.

A description of the vehicle involved was not immediately released.

Ortega’s family has since created a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.

“Our hearts are grieving the loss of a wonderful human being,” they wrote in a statement on the page.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.