78º

LIVE

Local News

Police find 500K rounds of stolen ammo, explosive in Broward storage unit

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hallandale Beach, Pembroke Park, Broward County, Crime
Stolen ammunition (Pembroke Park Police Department)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Officers found hundreds of thousands of rounds of stolen ammunition and an explosive inside a storage unit in Hallandale Beach Monday, according to police.

Maj. Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan, a spokesperson for the Pembroke Park Police Department, said the town’s officers executed a search warrant at the Self Storage Plus at 450 Ansin Blvd. and discovered the “large cache” of ammunition, which was stolen from nearby Pembroke Park and other South Florida cities.

A tweet from Pembroke Park police Monday night said officers found roughly 500,000 rounds inside the unit.

Dabney-Donovan said officers also found a “brick of white putty substance.”

She said officers contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad, which confirmed the existence of an explosive as well as an “unknown secondary device.”

Bomb squad deputies were able to safely destroy the devices, Dabney-Donovan said.

Police did not announce any arrests but said they plan to hold a news conference on the bust in the coming days.

“We have been requested to allow a few days for further investigation and extra charges to be included,” Dabney-Donovan said.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email