Authorities in Davie recovered multiple catalytic converters after arresting a man accused of stealing the pricey car parts.

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities in Davie recovered multiple catalytic converters after arresting a man accused of stealing the pricey car parts.

Detectives said they spotted 25-year-old Montez Daniels cutting catalytic converters from several cars in a parking garage in Hollywood last Wednesday.

Stolen license plates, burglary tools and over 100 used saw blades were discovered in Daniels’ car.

He is now facing several felony charges.